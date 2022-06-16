scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

NASA’s Perseverance rover found an unexpected shiny foil piece on a Martian rock

In the image clicked by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover’s left Mastcam-Z camera, a piece of foil with dots across it is clearly visible.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: June 16, 2022 10:23:34 am
image from perseverance rover showing a piece of foil stuck on a rockA team at NASA have confirmed that the object is part of a thermal blanket. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has captured an unexpected image, that of a shiny piece of foil stuck on a rock on the red planet. The piece of foil is part of a thermal blanket that may have come from the descent stage of the rocket that landed the rover and the Ingenuity Mars helicopter on the planet.

But what is interesting is that the descent stage crashed about 2 kilometres away. So scientists aren’t sure whether the object landed there during the descent or if it was blown there by the Martian winds.

“My team has spotted something unexpected: It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jet pack that set me down on landing day back in 2021,” tweeted the Perseverance rover team on June 15. In the image clicked by the rover’s left Mastcam-Z camera on June 13, a piece of foil with dots across it is clearly visible.

Also Read |NASA and ESA create 16-member Mars Sample Return Campaign Science group

Andrew Good, a NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) spokesperson, told CNET that the piece is definitely from a thermal blanket. But Good added that it is not definite which part of the spacecraft it came from. These blankets help regulate temperature during the crucial entry, descent and landing process, which is also known as the “seven minutes of terror.”

The rover’s social media team also tweeted about the people who make these blankets, saying, “Think of them as spacecraft dressmakers. They work with sewing machines and other tools to piece together these unique materials.”

The rover is currently observing an ancient river delta region inside the Jezero Crater on the planet, hoping to find evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. This makes the spot with a history of water presence a good location to investigate and collect rock samples. NASA plans to return these samples back to Earth so that they can be studied better. The American space agency has partnered with the European Space Agency to form a 16-member Mars Sample Return Campaign Science group, which will build the roadmap for this effort.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement