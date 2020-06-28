NASA will pay you a whopping $20,000 to design a toilet for moon

NASA to pay innovators for designing a toilet for moon (Picture for representational purpose) NASA to pay innovators for designing a toilet for moon (Picture for representational purpose)

NASA will pay you to design a moon toilet that works efficiently. Yes, you read that right! NASA has called out the inventors all over the world to develop a toilet that can work on future lunar lander spacecraft and not just in microgravity. The winner of the best-designed toilet for moon will receive a whopping 20,000 dollars. There’s a reward for the second-best and third-best invention as well as they will win 10,000 and 5,000 dollars respectively.

“This challenge hopes to attract radically new and different approaches to the problem of human waste capture and containment,” NASA’s challenge specified in an overview posted on Thursday.

The winning toilet design of NASA challenge will be used for their program Artemis which plans to land first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

The existing toilets designed for space can only be used in microgravity and not on the moon. Moon’s gravitation force is about a one-sixth when compared to Earth.

In an attempt to encourage inventions from the younger lot, they have also announced a prize for the junior category as well. Innovators under 18 years of age will be eligible for the challenge. The top three participants from the junior category will receive an item of official NASA-logoed merchandise each along with public recognition.

There are a few rules in place for the challenge to make the next-gen moon toilet:

* It should not occupy any more than 4.2 cubic feet in size.

* It should operate with noise levels below than 60 decibels, equivalent of an air conditioning unit at 100 feet.

* It should be able to collect a litre of urine and 500 grams of feces simultaneously making it usable in case any astronaut suffers from diarrhea.

* As the Artemis program aims at putting the first woman on the moon, the moon toilet should be able to deal with up to 114 grams of menstrual blood.

* There should be less than five-minute turnaround time between two uses along with the ability to store or throw the waste outside.

