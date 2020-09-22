NASA plans to carry first woman, next man to the Moon in 2024

NASA to commence new lunar mission: Will carry ‘first woman’ and next man to the Moon

NASA is preparing to launch its Moon Mission for the year 2024. To achieve the return of humanity on the moon, Artemis mission is all set to propel to take the first woman and the next man, to further the innovative research with advanced level technology to take the next giant leap, which will accentuate the course of research done by the astronauts on Mars as well.

The estimated cost of the plan would be around $28 billion consisting of a $16 billion lunar landing module. The lunar lander will take two astronauts with itself including a man and a woman. Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator is, although, skeptical for the mission, who has cast doubts regarding the effects of political uncertainty pertaining to elections on the mission.

Unlike the previous missions of 1969 and 1972, the moon mission will land on the South Pole but not on Moon’s equator. The aim of the research would be to usher into new scientific discovery along with economic benefits and inspiration for a newer generation, as said by Bridenstine.

This mission will be powered by NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) integrated with Orion spacecraft. As per reports, the spacecraft is ready, while developments to its four attached engines are bound to conclude by this fall.

The lunar lander is being developed by three different projects including Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin in partnership with Lockheed Martin and other firms. While Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Dynetics have taken the responsibility to develop the lunar lander, as reported by the AFP.

Interestingly, NASA has decided to carry out this mission in three different phases. The ‘Artemis-1’ mission will be an unmanned mission that will be propelled by Space Launch System in the year 2021 and will take off with Orion capsule.

The second phase of the mission to the moon, ‘Artemis-2’ will take off in 2023 and will be a manned mission that will not land on the moon but will take the astronauts around it. Amid all these expeditions, NASA will already be present on Moon through its robots and robotic system to carry out crucial delivery of science-based investigation and technology demonstration on the surface of the moon form 2021 onwards, as published by ANI.

The most enticing mission will be the third phase of ‘Artemis-3’—equivalent to Apollo 11 mission of 1969. This will carry astronauts to the surface of the moon, making the expedition of research and finding crucial outputs of the probe, lasts for over a week. The astronauts will be travelling 240,000 miles to lunar orbit in Orion integrated with SLS.

Thereafter, they will board the human landing systems to finally reach the surface of the moon in a much more technologically advanced spacesuit to carry out their research.

