scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

NASA completes LOFTID technology demonstration designed to land humans on Mars

NASA completed its LOFTID mission, demonstrating an inflatable decelerator that could potentially help land astronauts on Mars in the future.

NASA | LOFTIDNASA successfully completed the LOFTID mission, testing its design for inflatable decelerator and aeroshell. (Image credit: NASA

NASA completed the technology demonstration of its Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) mission. The “inflatable aerodynamic decelerator,” or “aeroshell” technology could one day help land humans on Mars.

LOFTID technology

According to NASA, it has relied on rigid aeroshells parachutes and rockets to decelerate people, vehicles and hardware during their entry descent and landing onto a planet or other cosmic object with an atmosphere.

The space agency spent more than a decade developing its Hypersonic Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (HIAD) technology. The LOFTID orbital flight test was the next step of the program. At 6 metres in diameter, the LOFTID reentry vehicle was the largest blunt body to ever go into atmospheric entry, according to NASA.

NASA | LOFTID | HIAD Image credit: NASA

Using HIAD technology for reentry

When a spacecraft or anything else enters a planet’s atmosphere, drag acts upon the body and slows it down, converting kinetic energy into heat. The large size of the HIAD device means that it creates more drag and starts the deceleration process higher in the atmosphere than traditional aeroshells.

 

Not only will this allow payloads that are much heavier, but it can also allow landings starting at higher altitudes. Further, it could also be used to bring back massive objects back from Earth’s orbit, like items from the International Space Station. NASA says the technology could also potentially be used for bringing back rocket assets after they are launched.

Also read |How Astrogate is building high-tech optical satellite communication tech

HIAD design

A HIAD device will have an inflatable structure that is capable of holding its shape against drag forces. It will also have a protective flexible thermal protection system that will protect it from the heat generated during re-entry. Its structure is made with a stack of pressurised concentric rings that are strapped to form a cone-shaped structure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

According to NASA, these rings are made from braided synthetic fibres that are 15 times stronger than steel. This entire system is foldable, packable, and deployable, meaning that it will take up less room on rockets. This also allows its design to be scalable.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:40:51 pm
Next Story

Pimpri Chinchwad: 39 held in 5 months over social media posts with weapons and threats

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement