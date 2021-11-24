scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
NASA launches asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft

The spacecraft will collide with Dimorphos at a speed of about 24,000 kilometres per hour. The collision is expected to take place between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
November 24, 2021 12:20:37 pm
NASA dartThe so-called DART spacecraft soared into the night sky at 10:21 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday (11.51 am IST)

The world’s first planetary defense system called the DART spacecraft was successfully launched by NASA at 10:21 pm Pacific time on Tuesday (11:51 am IST Wednesday) from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base. It was carried aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA hosted a livestream of the launch on its YouTube channel.

The target of the spacecraft is a small moonlet called Dimorphos which is about 160-metre in diameter.
The spacecraft will collide with it at a speed of about 6.6 kilometres per second or 24,000 kilometres per hour. The collision is expected to take place between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

In a podcast with Planetary Radio, Nancy Chabot, DART Mission Coordination Lead and Planetary Scientist for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab explained that Didymos is a perfect system for the test mission because it is an eclipsing binary which means it has a moonlet that regularly orbits the asteroid and we can see it when it passes in front of the main asteroid.

