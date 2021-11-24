NASA launches asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft

The world’s first planetary defense system called the DART spacecraft was successfully launched by NASA at 10:21 pm Pacific time on Tuesday (11:51 am IST Wednesday) from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base. It was carried aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA hosted a livestream of the launch on its YouTube channel.

Asteroid Dimorphos: we’re coming for you! Riding a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, our #DARTMission blasted off at 1:21am EST (06:21 UTC), launching the world’s first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. pic.twitter.com/FRj1hMyzgH — NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2021

The target of the spacecraft is a small moonlet called Dimorphos which is about 160-metre in diameter.

The spacecraft will collide with it at a speed of about 6.6 kilometres per second or 24,000 kilometres per hour. The collision is expected to take place between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

#ExpressEditorial | No Armageddon: NASA is launching a test mission to alter path of an asteroid. Doomsday movies of ’90s underestimated scientists. https://t.co/tNV1kcEsz4 — Express Opinion (@ieopinion) November 24, 2021

In a podcast with Planetary Radio, Nancy Chabot, DART Mission Coordination Lead and Planetary Scientist for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab explained that Didymos is a perfect system for the test mission because it is an eclipsing binary which means it has a moonlet that regularly orbits the asteroid and we can see it when it passes in front of the main asteroid.