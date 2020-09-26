NASA portrays the fascinating images of storms on Jupiter’s North Pole

These persistent cyclones on the north pole of gas-planet are surrounded by many small cyclones that are constantly covering the surface (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)

NASA has released some fascinating images of cyclones from Jupiter’s the North Pole. These images seem to be of massive stormy cyclonic movement of wind that has amassed on the gigantic-gas planet.

In addition, these persistent cyclones on the north pole of gas-planet are surrounded by many small cyclones that are constantly covering the surface. As per the observations that have been made by NASA’s Juno mission the size of these massive stormy formations varies from 2,500 miles to 2,900 miles. Such patterns are so giant that they may easily swallow the whole Earth in them.

Juno, is an important space instrument of the U.S based space agency which provides crucial data and inputs for NASA’s Eyes on the solar system. NASA Eye is a web-based programme which enables its users to go onto a virtual journey on a NASA spacecraft.

According to information cited on NASA’s website, the images of cyclones is a false rendition in which swirls of striking colours are depicted. Juno’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper instrument did capture such images in the north pole. Along with that, it has captured similar tumultuous storms in the south pole of the planet as well.

These eye-catching colourful showcase of stormy activities on Jupiter was created by Citizen Scientist Gerald Eichstadt who used multiple real-time images of the planet provided by JunoCam instrument when it hurtled past the gas-giant for four times between February and July this year. Eventually, he did combine multiple images to produce such a rendition.

As @NASAHubble captured new images of storms on Jupiter, @NASA satellites are keeping an eye on an active Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane #Sally, seen here, dropped up to 16 inches of rain in some areas as it made landfall.https://t.co/91dCMEOGazhttps://t.co/j6sxBojaf2 pic.twitter.com/HJjlknm04J — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 17, 2020

As a consequence of it, these photos will be quite beneficial in further conducting the research regarding the planet. Besides that, it will also help the researchers and astronomers to understand about the stormy and cyclonic environment of Jupiter.

Last week, NASA released images of similar observation on Jupiter where it revealed about a gigantic storm and the Great Red circle along with Red Spot Jr. Those images were captured by Hubble telescope and subsequently, their ultra-violet versions were produced.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd