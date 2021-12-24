scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
NASA James Webb Space Telescope launch: How to watch live tomorrow

On December 25, 07:20 am EST, (5.50 pm IST), the space agency’s largest and most powerful space science telescope will be launched from French Guiana.

By: Science Desk | Kochi |
December 24, 2021 12:08:58 pm
James Webb Space TelescopeAriane 5 Rollout with James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 23, 2021, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This Christmas, NASA brings an extraordinary gift for astronomers and skywatchers. On December 25, 07:20 am EST, (5.50 pm IST), the space agency’s largest and most powerful space science telescope will launch from French Guiana.

It carries four main scientific instruments and will “hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies, as well as to look inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today,” according to NASA.

Also read |Explained: The gold mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope

The liftoff scheduled for December 22 was postponed to December 24 due to difficulties in electronic communications between the launch vehicle and its payload. It was further delayed until Christmas Day due to poor weather conditions at the launch site.

The telescope will help answer our questions about: First light, Assembly of galaxies, Birth of stars and protoplanetary systems and Planetary systems, and the origin of life.

James Webb Space Telescope launch: Here’s how to watch

You can watch the lift-off online on NASA TV. Sign up at NASA to become a Webb Launch virtual guest and access curated resources. The space agency will mail virtual guests a stamp for their virtual guest passports.

We will also be live-blogging the event at indianexpress.com. In the meantime, click here to read our explainer on the differences between Webb and Hubble telescopes.

Also, catch our interviews with Dr. Knicole Colón, James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Exoplanet Science, and Anisa Jamil, Electrical Power Systems Engineer – NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

