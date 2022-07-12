NASA Webb Space telescope images Live updates: First image reveals slice of universe

File photo of the primary mirror of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope from March 2020, following a deployment test. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA Webb space telescope images Live updates: The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) will reveal more images taken from the James Webb Space telescope. The US space agency has already showcased one image taken using the powerful new telescope. The first image reveals the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, and the image was a composite one made from different images taken at different wavelengths. The images were taken using the Near-Infrared Camera.

NASA will be a hosting a livestream later today where more images are expected. The agency will show images of the following targets: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen’s Quintet. The livestream will start at 10:30am EDT, which is 8pm IST. The livestream will be begin on NASA’s own live channel, available here. The NASA Live YouTube channel will also broadcast the announcement. The images will also be available to download in high-resolution from the NASA website.