scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Live now

NASA Webb Space telescope images Live updates: First image reveals slice of universe

NASA Webb space telescope images Live updates: NASA will reveal more images of the universe taken from its James Webb Space Telescope. The announcement takes place later tonight.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 12:12:45 pm
NASA, NASA Webb space telescope images Live updates, NASA Webb space telescope File photo of the primary mirror of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope from March 2020, following a deployment test. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA Webb space telescope images Live updates: The National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) will reveal more images taken from the James Webb Space telescope. The US space agency has already showcased one image taken using the powerful new telescope. The first image reveals the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, and the image was a composite one made from different images taken at different wavelengths. The images were taken using the Near-Infrared Camera.

NASA will be a hosting a livestream later today where more images are expected. The agency will show images of the following targets: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen’s Quintet. The livestream will start at 10:30am EDT,  which is 8pm IST. The livestream will be begin on NASA’s own live channel, available here. The NASA Live YouTube channel will also broadcast the announcement. The images will also be available to download in high-resolution from the NASA website.

 

Live Blog

NASA James Webb space telescope images Live updates: Announcement, news, full photos of the universe

12:12 (IST)12 Jul 2022
NASA James Webb Space telescope: The first image has been revealed

The first image of the universe taken using the James Webb Space telescope has been revealed by US President Joe Biden and NASA. More images are awaited later today. The first image is of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 and NASA calls it the deepest and sharpest infrared of the distant universe taken till date.

NASA Webb space telescope first image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI )

NASA is hosting a livestream later tonight where it will reveal some more of the first set of images taken using its powerful James Webb Space Telescope. The first image was revealed earlier today by President Joe Biden. The remaining images will be from the following: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum),  Southern Ring Nebula and Stephan’s Quintet. The telescope has a 6.5 meter large mirror, captures light from the objects it is targetting.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd