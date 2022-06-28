scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

NASA’s return to Moon begins with successful CAPSTONE launch

NASA's CAPSTONE could help future spacecrafts determine their location without the help of Earth-based antennae.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: June 28, 2022 3:39:39 pm
NASA's CAPSTONE mission will demonstrate an innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation solution at the Moon from a near rectilinear halo orbit slated for Artemis’ Gateway. (Illustration credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter)

NASA’s CAPSTONE mission has successfully launched on Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket at 5.55 AM EDT (3.25 PM IST) on June 28. The space agency had livestreamed the event and you can watch a recorded version at the link below. The spacecraft successfully went past max q (when it faces maximum structural load), staging, fairing separation, battery jettison and kickstage separation to reach its first orbital phase on its journey to the Moon.

The CAPSTONE mission will carry a dedicated payload flight computer and radio that will perform calculations to determine where the CubeSat is in its orbital path. The CubeSat satellite will use NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) as a reference point to understand its position in space. CAPSTONE will communicate directly with LRO and utilise the data from this crosslink to measure how far it is from LRO and how fast the distance between the two changes. This will tell the CubeSat its position in space relative to LRO.

Also Read |NASA spots an unusual impact site from unknown rocket on the Moon

During the mission, this information will be used to evaluate CAPS (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System), CAPSTONE’s autonomous navigation software. If tested successfully, the software will allow future spacecraft to determine their location without having to rely exclusively on Earth-based tracking.

If this software becomes viable, future space missions could perform without support from the ground. This would allow Earth-based antennae to prioritise important science data over routine operational tracking.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement