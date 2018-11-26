NASA InSight spacecraft Mars landing: How to watch live on mobile, desktop

NASA InSight Mars landing live: NASA’s InSight spacecraft is due to arrive at Mars on November 26 to explore and study the Martian atmosphere. After six months journey across 300 million miles since the InSight spacecraft launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base, the lander will detach from ‘cruiser stage’ and head to the red planet. NASA in its website mentioned that the “primary communications path” for InSight engineering data during the landing process will be via MarCO (Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and Mars Odyssey) and that data will become available several hours after landing on Mars.

Advertising

According to the New York Times report, the InSight spacecraft is predicted to touch the surface at 2:54pm Eastern Time (1:24am IST). NASA will be broadcasting the coverage of InSight landing on its website from 2pm Eastern Time (12:30am IST). Here is how you can watch NASA InSight Mars landing live online on your tablet, smartphone etc.

NASA Insight spacecraft Mars landing: How to watch live

NASA will broadcast the coverage of InSight spacecraft Mars landing on their official website. For those interested can click on the link- https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public. Users who own an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac system can watch the live broadcast as well on their devices. Apple TV users will have to download the NASA TV app, while iPad, iPhone and Mac users can stream the live coverage via NASA TV, YouTube.com/NASAJPL/Live and Ustream.tv/NASAJPL. Both Android and iOS users can get live updates on NASA.gov/live as well.

NASA’s Insight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport) spacecraft will be travelling at an initial speed of 12,300 miles per hour when it enters the top of the Martian surface. The lander is said to use a ‘series of mechanism’ like parachutes, a heat shield and rocket engines to slow down.

According to the CNN report, about three and a half minute after the probe hits the Mars atmosphere, a parachute will deploy to slow it down. The spacecraft once separate from the parachute ’12 descent engines’ will slow it down until it lands. Explosives will blow the heat shield off and once it falls away, the probe will extend its leg before touchdown, as per CNN report. The landing sequence is said to take about seven minutes. Mars InSight is carrying two key instruments that include a ‘dome-shaped package’ which contain seismometers and a heat probe. The spacecraft will study and collect information about the Red planet’s deep interiors.