scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

NASA’s IBEX spacecraft back to studying edge of solar system after glitch

NASA engineers were able to successfully reset the IBEX spacecraft after it went into contingency mode last month.

NASA's IBEX spacecraftIBEX is a small NASA spacecraft designed to map the boundary where winds from the Sun interact with winds from other stars. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA announced on Monday that its Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) spacecraft is fully operational after the mission team successfully reset it on March 2. Last month, the IBEX spacecraft went into contingency mode after experiencing a flight computer reset during a planned contact.

IBEX is a small NASA spacecraft designed to map the boundary where winds from the Sun interact with winds from other stars. The spacecraft is about the size of a bus tire and its instruments look towards the interstellar boundary while it is on its nine-day orbit around our planet. It was launched in 2008 and has spent nearly 15 years in space already.

Also read |Frequency illusion: When seeing is believing, not fact

While the kind of flight computer reset that happened on February 18 has happened before, last month’s event was different because the team lost the ability to command the spacecraft when it happened, according to NASA. They tried regaining command capability by resetting ground systems hardware and software, but they were unsuccessful until March 2.

Also Read
Frequency illusion, red car
Frequency illusion: When seeing is believing, not fact
Great Pyramid of Giza: Newly discovered chamber
Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid
NASA, Nicola Fox
NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief
China space agency, tiangong space station
China says will train foreign astronauts for space station

To take IBEX out of contingency more, the mission team performed a firecode reset instead of waiting for it to perform an autonomous reset and power cycle on March 4. A firecode reset is an external reset of a spacecraft. They were able to do this because of the favourable communications environment around the point where the spacecraft’s orbit was closest to Earth, or its “perigee.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:20 IST
Next Story

OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 13 beta now available: Here’s how to get it

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close