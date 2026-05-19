NASA plans 100x more powerful space processor: Here’s what to know

The HPSC can deliver 100 times the computing capability of other space processors developed earlier, NASA says, and has provided reliable results in tests that mimic harsh space environments. (Photo credit- NASA website/screenshot of HPSC)

NASA is in the process of building a new computer chip – with a hundred times more computational capacity than current space processors – which can help spacecraft make decisions on their own during future missions that take place far from Earth.

According to information on NASA’s website, the High Performance Spaceflight Computing ( HPSC) project aims to build a next-generation computing system for use in space missions from 2040.

The HPSC is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, and carries the power of a full system on a single chip.

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The next-generation processor is built to withstand the extreme conditions of deep space while delivering a massive boost in computing speed compared to the technology currently used in spacecraft.