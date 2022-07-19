scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

NASA hosts contest to design starshade that will help find Earth-like planets

The Hybrid Observatory for Earth-like Exoplanets is aimed at using a combination of a terrestrial telescope and an orbiting starshade to find Earth-like exoplanets.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 19, 2022 2:13:09 pm
In theory, starshades can cast a dark shadow over a star without blocking the light reflected by its planets. (Illustrative image)(Image credit: NASA)

NASA is conducting an early-stage study of the concept of a hybrid observatory that combines a ground-based telescope with a space-based starshade. The starshade is for blocking glare from stars while observing exoplanets. The Hybrid Observatory for Earth-like Exoplanets (HOEE) concept is aimed at helping the largest terrestrial telescopes find Earth-like planets. And the space agency is inviting the public to be part of this ambitious project.

NASA is hosting the Ultralight Starshade Structural Design Challenge, which asks participants to develop a lightweight starshade structure that can be used as part of the HOEE concept. The design should allow for it to be packaged compactly and deployed successfully once it is in Earth’s orbit. Also, it should be as light as possible so that chemical thrusters can keep it aligned and propulsion systems can change its orbit while using as little fuel as possible.

Also Read |“Everyone wants to look for a signal that goes beyond the standard physics model”: Scientist at Large Hadron Collider

One method to determine the potential habitability of an exoplanet in space is to observe the light it reflects from the star it orbits. This light will be influenced by surface minerals, oceans, continents, weather, vegetation and its atmosphere. But the planet’s star often produces a glare when observing the planet from ground-based telescopes, causing disruptions to observation. In theory, starshades can cast a dark shadow over the star without blocking the light reflected by its planets.

“The hybrid observatory might help us answer some of the most pressing questions about extraterrestrial life. Observing many systems would help answer the question of why configurations like our own are rare and why none is quite like home. It is truly exciting that the public can be part of this revolutionary effort. I can’t wait to see what ideas they bring to the table,” John Mather, senior astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and senior project scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope, in a press statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

The submission deadline for the Ultralight Starshade Structural Design Challenge is August 22 and the top five submissions will share a prize purse of $7,000. The contest is administered by GrabCAD and more details can be found on its website for submissions.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Kerala Police register case against those who forced girl to remove innerwear during NEET

Kerala Police register case against those who forced girl to remove innerwear during NEET

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines
ICYMI

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Premium
'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Premium
Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement