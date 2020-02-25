NASA has recreated its Apollo 13 mission; here’s how the Moon looks in 4K

NASA with the help of the high-resolution camera onboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been able to recreate the full Apollo 13 trip around the Moon in 4K resolution. (Image: NASA Goddard YouTube channel) NASA with the help of the high-resolution camera onboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been able to recreate the full Apollo 13 trip around the Moon in 4K resolution. (Image: NASA Goddard YouTube channel)

NASA’s Apollo 13 mission was one of the space agency’s missions, in which it tried to land on the Moon. However, a major malfunction blew it of course and might have caused the untimely demise of its three-man crew. But, constant effort from the agency and the flight crew brought everyone back safely.

At the time, the crew was able to use the Moon’s gravity to slingshot the spacecraft around and back to Earth. The mission did not end up as planned, with no-one from the crew setting foot on the Moon, however, it did end up providing the crew with a close-up look at the celestial body.

Now, NASA with the help of the high-resolution camera onboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been able to recreate the full Apollo 13 trip around the Moon in 4K resolution. The video has a length of 2 minutes 24 seconds and has been posted on the official YouTube channel of NASA Goddard. You can take a look at the video below:

The video apart from giving the viewers a glorious view of the far side of the Moon in 4K also provides them with fact nuggets about the mission. Between earthset and sunrise, while the crew was using the gravity of the moon to pull the spaceship back to Earth, the crew remained in darkness for 8 minutes.

The video also depicts the path that the Apollo 13 took, to bring back the astronauts safely. The Apollo 13 was only able to re-establish radio contact with Mission Control. The video has been sped up, showing various parts of the lunar surface.

