scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

NASA grounds Ingenuity Mars Helicopter temporarily

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been grounded due to it being winter and dust season on the red planet.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 17, 2022 3:26:47 pm
An illustration of NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter on the Martian surface. (Image credit: NASA)

Currently, it is winter and dust season on Mars. This means that there is more dust in the air and less sunlight that can recharge the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter. Due to this, NASA teams have decided to give the helicopter a break for a few weeks so that its batteries can build their daily state of charge back up. Dust levels are expected to subside later in July and weather permitting, Ingenuity could be back in the air around the start of August.

Ingenuity is a small solar-powered helicopter that landed on the surface of Mars on February 18, 2021. Having landed along with the Perseverance Rover, it completed the world’s first powered extraterrestrial flight on April 19. On that day, it took off, hovered and landed for a flight duration of 39.1 seconds, creating history on the red planet.

Also Read |Space news weekly recap: James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX explosion and more

In May this year, NASA published dramatic footage of the helicopter completing its record-breaking 25th flight, during which it covered a distance of 704 metres at a speed of 5.5 metres per second. This was the rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date. The flight happened on April 8 but was only released by the space agency on May 27.

In May, before it released the video, NASA had also announced that it had momentarily lost contact with Ingenuity after the Mars helicopter entered a low-power state. It got back in contact a little later when it got adequate energy from its dollar array to charge its six lithium-ion batteries.

Further, in June, a preflight checkout of sensors and actuators had revealed that one of the helicopter’s sensors, called an inclinometer, had stopped working. The non-working sensor consists of two accelerometers and its sole purpose is to measure gravity prior to spin-up and take-off to determine how Ingenuity is oriented relative to its direction.

The inclinometer is not used during the flight itself but scientists were forced to find a new way to initialise the navigation algorithms prior to takeoff without it. But since Ingenuity has redundancies built into it, mission engineers were able to use data from other accelerometers to help it resume flying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

The biggest Supermoon of 2022: Check out the stunning images
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement