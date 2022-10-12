scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

NASA’s DART Mission successfully changed the course of an asteroid. What next?

NASA has confirmed that the DART mission was successful in altering the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos around the larger asteroid Didymos. Here is what comes next for the mission.

DART mission crashNASA has announced that the DART spacecraft was successful in its objective. Here is what is next for humanity's first planetary defence test. (Image credit: NOIRLab)

After analysing data over the past two weeks, NASA has confirmed that the DART spacecraft successfully managed to change the motion of the asteroid Dimorphos by crashing into it. This is the first time that humanity has changed the motion of a celestial object. This is also the first demonstration of the “kinetic impactor” method of asteroid mitigation.

DART mission success

“All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it’s the only one we have. This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us. NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defence and all of humanity,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson in a press statement.

ALSO READ |Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Before the crash, NASA put down the minimum definition of success as an orbital period change of 73 seconds or more. At the time, Dimorphos took about 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit the larger asteroid Didymos. After the crash, DART teams have confirmed that the impact shortened the orbit b 32 minutes, with it now Dimorphos now taking only 11 hours and 23 minutes to orbit the larger asteroid. DART surpassed the minimum benchmark by more than 25 times.

Next step

But measuring the orbital change is just the first step towards understanding the effect of the DART impact on the asteroid. The focus will now shift towards measuring how efficiently the spacecraft transferred its momentum to the asteroid. Scientists will have to further analyse the tons of asteroidal rock that was displaced by the impact.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...Premium
A birthday wish, a YouTuber and a 13-year-old’s cycle ride from Pun...

According to NASA, DART’s push of Dimorphos was made more efficient by the recoil from the sudden blast of debris leaving the asteroid, like how the jet streaming from a balloon sends it racing in one direction. The debris that left the asteroid has formed a trail over 10,000 kilometres long.

Dimorphos’ physical properties

But to understand the effect of the recoil, scientists need more information about Dimorphos’ physical properties, like its surface characteristics, how strong it is and other details. They are still investigating these matters.

ALSO READ |Why robots could play a bigger role in distant space stations of the future

“DART has given us some fascinating data about both asteroid properties and the effectiveness of a kinetic impactor as a planetary defence technology. The DART team is continuing to work on this rich dataset to fully understand this first planetary defence test of asteroid deflection,” said Nancy Chabot, the DART coordination lead from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in a press statement.

Advertisement

Astronomers study the final images taken by the DART spacecraft for further analysis. They will also use images from the LICIACube CubeSat. Further,  the European Space Agency’s Hera project will conduct more detailed surveys of both Didymos and Dimorphos in the next four years, while focusing on the crater left by DART. It will also look to get a precise measurement of Dimorphos’ mass.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:30:14 pm
Next Story

BJP chief Nadda launches Gujarat ‘Gaurav Yatra’, says it’s to establish India’s pride

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement