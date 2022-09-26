scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Live now

NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test live: DART mission is first step in planet’s defence

Live updates of the DART mission where the spacecraft will crash into the asteroid Dimorphos to test a planetary defence mechanism.

By: Science Desk
Thalassery | Updated: September 26, 2022 11:59:10 am
artist illustration of dart spacecraft crashing into dimorphosGet live updates as NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into the asteroid Dimorphos. (Illustration credit: NASA)

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft is scheduled to collide with the asteroid Dimorphos at approximately 7.14 PM EDT on September 26 (4.44 AM IST on September 27). The mission will be the first to test a “kinetic impactor” method of planetary defence, which involves changing the trajectory of asteroids that threaten Earth by crashing a high-speed spacecraft into it.

Also Read |NASA’s DART: Humanity’s first planetary defence system test

Data obtained from DART’s crash will be compared to the data from various computer simulations run by scientists to ascertain whether this kinetic impactor method will remain a viable option in case of an actual threatening asteroid. Scientists don’t yet know the exact mass of Dimorphos but it is estimated to be around five billion kilograms. The DART spacecraft weighs around 600 kilograms.

NASA’s livestream of the DART mission will start at 6 PM EDT on September 26 (3.30 AM IST on September 27. You can watch it on NASA TV, NASA’s mobile app, its YouTube channel or through the window above. You can read live updates below.

Live Blog

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test live: The DART spacecraft is scheduled to crash into the asteroid Dimorphos at 4.44 AM IST on September 27.

11:48 (IST)26 Sep 2022
DRACO

The DART spacecraft has only one instrument on board—DRACO or the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation. Not only will this high-resolution camera capture images of Didymos and Dimorphos, but it will also be supporting DART’s autonomous guidance system that will take over about one hour before the planned collision.

A detailed 3D rendering of DRACO
A detailed 3D rendering of DRACO. (Image credit: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory)

NASA says that the DART spacecraft will crash into the asteroid Dimorphos at 4.44 AM IST on September 27. At the time of the planned collision, the spacecraft will be so far away from Earth that it takes 38 seconds for one-way communication. Starting an hour before the planned collision, the spacecraft will be operating completely autonomously using its SMART Nav system.

