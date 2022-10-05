scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Asteroid Dimorphos has 10,000 kilometre-long tail of debris after DART crash

After the DART crash, the asteroid Dimorphos has a tail of debris that is over 10,000 kilometres long, as can be seen in this image captured by the SOAR Telescope.

DART mission: Dimorphos debris tailDimorphos' 10,000 kilometre long debris tail can be seen in this image taken by the SOAR Telescope two days after the DART crash. (Image credit: NOIRLab)

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft intentionally crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid Didymos, on September 27. After the crash, a huge tail of dust and debris was seen stretching from the asteroid.

Two days after the impact, astronomers at the Lowell Observatory and the US Naval Academy took this image of Dimorphos using the 4.1-metre Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope at the NOIRLab’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. It shows a vast dust trail that is pushed in one direction due to the Sun’s radiation pressure, similar to what happens with the tail of a comet.

“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the impact,” said Teddy Kareta, in a press statement. Kareta is an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona. Using the distance of Dimorphos from the Earth at the time of the observation, astronomers calculate that the tail is 10,000 kilometres long.

ALSO READ |Search for new Earths should look for ‘pale yellow dots,’ not blue: Research

“Now begins the next phase of work for the DART team as they analyze their data and observations by our team and other observers around the world who shared in studying this exciting event. We plan to use SOAR to monitor the ejecta in the coming weeks and months. The combination of SOAR and AEON is just what we need for efficient follow-up of evolving events like this one,” said Matthew Knight, in a press statement. Knight is an astronomer at the US Naval Academy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Observations like these will help scientists understand more about the nature of Dimorphos, how much material was ejected from the crash, how fast it was ejected and the sizes of the particles in the dust cloud. Scientists will analyse this information to better understand the result of the impact and whether it was successful in modifying an asteroid’s orbit.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:34:57 pm
Next Story

Why Kendall Jenner feels uncomfortable when her family cheers for her at fashion shows

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement