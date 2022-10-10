scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

NASA stops CAPSTONE spacecraft from spinning out of control

NASA teams have been able to stop the CAPSTONE spacecraft from spinning out of control after executing a recovery manoeuvre.

NASA Ames Research CentreArtist's illustration of NASA's CAPTONE spacecraft. (Image credit: NASA Ames Research Centre/ Twitter)

After a trajectory correction manoeuvre on September 8, NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft suffered an issue that caused it to spin so fast that the onboard reaction wheel could not control or counter it. CAPSTONE team members successfully completed an operation to stop it from spinning on October 7.

Data from CAPSTONE suggests that the most likely caused by a valve-related issue in one of the eight thrusters on board the spacecraft. A partially open valve could have caused the thruster to produce thrust whenever the system was pressurised.

Recovery commands for the spacecraft were executed on Friday morning. Initial telemetry data from the spacecraft and observational data indicate that the manoeuvre was successful. The team has deduced that they have regained full 3-axis attitude control, meaning that CAPSTONE’s position can be controlled without it going into unplanned rotation. The team has now turned its solar arrays in the direction of the Sun and pointed its antennae to have a better data connection with our planet.

ALSO READ |NASA’s InSight lander is stuck under a continent-sized dust storm on Mars

The CAPSTONE (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) mission sent a microwave oven-sized CubeSat weighing around 25 kilograms into space to test a unique elliptical lunar orbit. The orbit, called a near rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) is very elongated and its location is at a precise balance point in the gravities of the Earth and the Moon.

This orbit will offer stability for long-term missions like the Gateway space station and will require minimal energy to maintain. It will also help establish a location that is an ideal staging area for missions to the Moon and beyond. CAPSTONE will also help reduces risks for future spaceflight by validating new navigation technologies and verifying this halo-shaped orbit. The spacecraft is currently on track to achieve lunar orbit on November 13.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:10:41 pm
Next Story

Musk’s acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement