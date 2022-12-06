NASA starts BioSentinel space yeast experiment that launched with Artemis 1

Yeast cells on NASA’s BioSentinel science experiment launched on Artemis 1 are now getting warmed up and rehydrated for what the space agency claims is the first long-duration biology experiment in space.

What is the BioSentinel experiment?

During future long-term crewed space missions, astronauts will venture further deeper into space, where they will be venturing in dangerous radiation environments that they will need to be protected. The small satellite called BioSentinel developed by scientists at NASA’s Ames Research Center is designed as an early step in understanding what is needed to protect these astronauts.

In a bid to understand what happens to living beings in space, researchers are sending a “model organism” that they understand very well—yeast—to space. High radiation in space can damage both our cells and yeast cells, causing breaks in the intertwined strands of DNA that carry genetic information. According to NASA, the cellular process to repair DNA damage is very similar in humans and yeast.

Science is starting for BioSentinel! 🛰️ Yeast cells are now getting warmed up and rehydrated for the first long duration biology experiment in deep space. Learn how this mission could help us better prepare astronauts for future space exploration: https://t.co/2noVlcjj7B pic.twitter.com/sIz4DGXkqL — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) December 5, 2022

The cereal box-sized satellite hitched a ride into deep space with the Artemis 1 mission and flew past the Moon to orbit the Sun. Now that it is in a position which is beyond our planet’s protective magnetic field, scientists triggered the experiments remotely. Now, two strains of the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae will grow in space in the presence of space radiation.

The BioSentinel Satellite is equipped with two sensors—a biosensor designed to measure how living yeast cells respond to long-term space radiation and a radiation detection instrument that will characterise and measure the radiation. This satellite will send back data to Earth via NASA’s Deep Space Network.

NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley has an identical set of specimens and instruments. The data from the BioSentinel in space will be compared to that from the specimens on Earth to measure the yeast’s response to space’s radiation and gravity.