scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Top News

NASA shows the impact of Beirut blast using satellite data

The clearly visible red pixels on the map represent the area that was near the port of Beirut and faced the brunt of the explosion. Areas that are coloured orange suffered moderate damage whereas the ones in yellow endured less damage.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 3:44:38 pm
beirut blast nasa, beirut blast impact, beirut blast before after, beirut blast impact, skysat beirut blast, maxar beirut blast, nasa aria beirutNASA's satellite data showing the damage caused by Beirut blast (Source: NASA)

National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) has released a map that shows the likely extent of the high scale damage caused by the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut on August 4 which claimed the lives of more than 170 people.

The satellite-derived aperture radar data collected by the Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team of the American space agency, in collaboration with the Earth Observatory of Singapore, was used to produce the map.

“Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance. The explosion occurred near the city’s port. It claimed more than 150 lives and is estimated to have caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage,” NASA said in a statement.

The clearly visible red pixels on the map represent the area that was near the port of Beirut and faced the brunt of the explosion. Areas that are coloured orange suffered less severe damage whereas the ones in yellow endured lesser damage. Each pixel visible on the map represents 30 meters.

The unfortunate destruction caused by the blast was also captured in several satellite photos. The SkySat imagery also shows the changes on the ground surface from before and after the blast, similar to that of a natural calamity such as earthquakes.

The space technology Maxar based in California also showed the shocking images before and after the blast caused by 2700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored for six years in a warehouse in the port.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why has the Beirut explosion caused widespread anger in Lebanon?

According to a few reports, the magnitude of the explosion was so high that its vibrations were felt around 240km away in Cyprus. The videos of blasts shocked the world as they showed the impact of it from a great distance as well. The loud thud of the blast pushed people back, shattered windows and even badly affected the cars that were running on the nearby highway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Here’s our first look at Samsung Note 20 Ultra

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement