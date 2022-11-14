scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight

NASA's Artemis 1 mission: The wind never exceeded the SLS rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Kennedy Space Center on Thursday

NASA | Artemis 1NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B under stormy skies Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister, is scheduled for an early Wednesday morning launch attempt. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NASA’s moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane at the pad and is on track for its first test flight next week, a top official said Friday. “Right now, there’s nothing preventing us” from attempting a launch on Wednesday, said NASA’s Jim Free, an associate administrator.

The wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, according to Free. But he acknowledged if the launch team had known in advance that a hurricane was going to hit, they likely would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the pad late last week for its $4.1 billion demo mission.

Gusts reached 100 mph (160 kph) atop the launch tower, but were not nearly as strong farther down at the rocket. Computer models indicate there should be no strength or fatigue issues from the storm, even deep inside the rocket, Free noted.NASA had been aiming for an early Monday launch, but put it on hold for two days because of the storm.

Also read |Space News Weekly Recap: India’s first private spaceflight, ISRO Mars return, and more

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, known as SLS for Space Launch System, is the most powerful ever built by NASA. A crew capsule atop the rocket, with three test dummies on board, will shoot for the moon — the first such flight in 50 years when Apollo astronauts last visited the moon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

NASA wants to test all the systems before putting astronauts on board in 2024 for a trip around the moon. Two previous launch attempts, in late summer, were thwarted by fuel leaks. Hurricane Ian also forced a return to the hangar at the end of September

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:05:29 pm
Next Story

Pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act: SC directs Centre to file affidavit by December 12

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement