NASA Artemis II Rocket Launch highlights: Astronauts carry out moon mission’s first objective

The Artemis II has liftoff with a successful engine cutoff and separation of the Space Launch System core stage. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa Artemis 2 Rocket Launch LIVE Updates: Artemis II has successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, with the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on a landmark journey around the Moon.
The twin solid rocket boosters and four RS-25 engines combined to generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust, powering the 5.75-million-pound rocket off the pad as umbilicals detached, marking the transition to fully autonomous flight.
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Why NASA isn’t landing on the Moon this time: Artemis’ plans for future
This roughly 10-day mission is the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis programme, aimed at testing systems for future lunar exploration and paving the way for eventual human missions to Mars.
Artemis II lifts off: Four astronauts begin a journey marking a new era in space travel
With this mission, the United States is marking a significant return to lunar exploration after nearly 50 years since the Apollo missions. Nasa is also set to achieve historic milestones — sending the first woman, the first person of colour, and the first non-American astronaut on a journey around the Moon.
Artemis II launch date: How and where to watch
You can follow live updates of Nasa’s Artemis II mission on indianexpress.com. Coverage begins at 7:45 am on April 1 via Nasa’s YouTube channel as teams start fueling the SLS rocket. Comprehensive coverage on NASA+ will start at 12:50 pm. You Can watch live mission coverage on Nasa YouTube
Artemis II mission
Artemis II marks the first crewed mission using Nasa’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. The astronauts will evaluate these systems in preparation for future missions, including Artemis IV, which aims for a Moon landing in 2028. The four-member crew, comprising three Americans and one Canadian, will also conduct a lunar flyby during the mission and not land on the moon.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for continuous updates on the Artemis II mission.
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