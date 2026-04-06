NASA Artemis II Astronauts Race Into Moon’s Embrace After Quiet Easter

Early on Monday morning Eastern time, the astronauts of Artemis II will enter the lunar sphere of influence, when the pull of the moon’s gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s.

That is when their spacecraft will start speeding up for the main event of the 10-day mission, swinging around the moon for a first close-up look by astronauts in more than 53 years.

“We’re really gearing up now for what’s going to be an exciting lunar flyby tomorrow,” Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said during a news conference Sunday evening.

At 1:56 p.m., the four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch of NASA along with Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency — will have traveled farther than any other human being, surpassing the record of 248,655 miles set by Apollo 13. That mission had to make an emergency swing around the moon to return to Earth.