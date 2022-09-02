scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Live now

NASA Artemis I launch Live Updates: Second attempt is set for September 3

NASA Artemis I launch Live updates: NASA is getting ready for a critical second attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the moon after a setback on August 29. With billions of dollars at stake, NASA will be hoping to get it right this time.

By: Tech Desk
Mumbai | Updated: September 2, 2022 5:05:35 pm
nasa, nasa artemis, artemis i, artemis launch,Check out Live Updates from the Artemis I Moon rocket launch. (Image Source: NASA)

NASA is set to make its second attempt to launch the Artemis I rocket on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:17pm Florida time. For India, this means around 11.47 pm. The launch will be the second attempt at the mission, after the initial launch attempt on August 29 had to be called off due to technical issues including a problem with one of the rocket’s four main engines.

Mission Manager Michael Sarafin said during a briefing in Florida on Thursday that “there’s no guarantee that we’re going to get off on Saturday, but we’re going to try.” Weather during the launch is expected to be favourable, with a 60 per cent chance that conditions with permit the launch to go through.

In our live blog we will follow all the updates on NASA’s critical Artemis 1 launch, which is part of a broader mission to put humans back on the moon.  You can watch the launch event live using the embedded link below.

 

Live Blog

NASA Artemis I rocket launch Live Updates: Check out live updates from the Artemis 1 launch event on Saturday, September 3

17:05 (IST)02 Sep 2022
Launch to commence on Saturday, September 3

NASA has revealed that the second attempt to launch the Artemis I rocket and kick off the mission will take place on September 3, starting at 2:17pm Florida time.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission-- the first among a series of missions that aim to put humans back on the Moon. NASA will demonstrate the performance and capabilities of its most powerful launch vehicle ever, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule during Artemis mission 1. Both SLS and Orion will travel a distance of around 65,000 kilometres to the Moon and back.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:58:10 pm