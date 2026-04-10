Artemis II set for splashdown: When and where to watch landing live in India

Earth seen through the Orion spacecraft window as an Artemis II crew member looks on during the return journey. (Image: Nasa)

The crew of Nasa’s Artemis II mission is set to return to Earth on Friday, April 10, marking the end of a historic journey around the Moon. The return will include a dramatic “fireball” re-entry, as the spacecraft speeds through Earth’s atmosphere before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

When is the Artemis II splashdown, and where can you stream it live?

The splashdown is scheduled for 8.07 pm ET on April 10 (5.07 am IST on April 11). The landing is expected to take place off the coast of San Diego, where recovery teams are already preparing for the crew’s arrival.

On board the Orion spacecraft are Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.