NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Highlights: Orion is now Moon-bound

Artemis II will follow in Artemis I’s footsteps

Unlike Artemis I, Artemis II will have a crew aboard Orion and will be a test mission to confirm that all of the spacecraft’s systems will operate as designed when it has humans on board. But the Artemis II launch will be similar to that of Artemis I. A crew of four astronauts will be aboard Orion as it and ICPS orbit the Earth twice before moving to the direction of the Moon.

The crew will use ICPS as a target to demonstrate proximity operations after it separates from Orion. They will use the cameras aboard the spacecraft and the view from its windows to line up with ICPS as they back away from the upper stage in order to understand Orion’s handling qualities.

According to NASA, this demonstration will help provide operational experience and performance data that cannot come from ground simulations. This will help in rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking and undocking operations, which will start with Artemis III.