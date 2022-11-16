scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Highlights: Orion is now Moon-bound

NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Mission Live Updates, November 16, 2022: The SLS rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 12.17 PM IST on November 16. Shortly after, the rocket's core stage cut off and separated from Orion and the upper stage.

By: Science Desk
Thalassery | Updated: December 11, 2022 7:09:45 pm
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, as seen from Harbor town Marina on Merritt Island, Fla. The moon is visible in the sky. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

After multiple issues popped up during tanking operations, NASA’s Artemis 1 mission launched from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12.17 PM IST on November 16. Around eight minutes after launch, the core stage engines cut off and the core stage separated from the rest of the rocket. After this, the Orion spacecraft was propelled by the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS). NASA also deployed the Orion spacecraft’s four solar arrays. After completing “translunar injection,” Orion separated itself from ICPS and is now on its way to the lunar orbit.

Also read |NASA Artemis 1 Moon mission lifts off: Third time’s the charm for SLS rocket

The Artemis 1 mission was earlier scheduled to launch on November 14 but it had to be postponed because of tropical storm Nicole. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were left at the launch complex to weather the storm and suffered slight damage due to it. The space agency’s previous attempts to launch the Artemis 1 mission had to be cancelled due to various issues with the new rocket and spacecraft. The first launch attempt had to be scrubbed due to an engine bleed issue with one of the core stage’s RS-25 engines, while the second launch attempt had to be scrubbed because of a hydrogen leak. 

Live Blog

NASA's Artemis 1 mission live updates: The mission launched at 12.17 PM IST on November 16.

15:50 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Artemis II will follow in Artemis I’s footsteps

Unlike Artemis I, Artemis II will have a crew aboard Orion and will be a test mission to confirm that all of the spacecraft’s systems will operate as designed when it has humans on board. But the Artemis II launch will be similar to that of Artemis I. A crew of four astronauts will be aboard Orion as it and ICPS orbit the Earth twice before moving to the direction of the Moon.

The crew will use ICPS as a target to demonstrate proximity operations after it separates from Orion. They will use the cameras aboard the spacecraft and the view from its windows to line up with ICPS as they back away from the upper stage in order to understand Orion’s handling qualities.

According to NASA, this demonstration will help provide operational experience and performance data that cannot come from ground simulations. This will help in rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking and undocking operations, which will start with Artemis III.

Image credit: NASA
15:33 (IST)16 Nov 2022
What is next for Orion?

Now that Orion has separated itself from ICPS, it will continue on its path towards a lunar distant retrograde orbit, in which it will travel around 65,000 kilometres beyond the Moon, or about 450,000 kilometres away from our planet.  

The Artemis 1 flight test is aimed at demonstrating the performance and gathering engineering data of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. An important part of Orion’s mission will be when it reenters Earth at speeds of more than 40,000 kilometres per hour. 

According to NASA, this lunar velocity reentry is a top mission priority and it will test the performance of the spacecraft’s heat shields. During reentry, Orion will be heated up to nearly 2,760 degrees Celsius, which is about half as hot as the surface of the Sun.

The Orion spacecraft is pictured here in this illustration. (Image credit: NASA)
14:35 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Launch images

NASA’s launch of the SLS rocket from launch complex 39-B of the Kennedy Space Center as pictured from Sebastian, Florida.

Image credit: REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr
14:24 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Images of the launch

In this image taken from Sebastian, Florida, NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) can be seen taking off with the Orion crew capsule from launch complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center

Image credit: REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
14:17 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Orion separates from ICPS

After completing the “translunar injection” burn with the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS), Orion has been put on the path towards the Moon. NASA has confirmed that the spacecraft has separated from ICPS.

Orion can be seen leaving ICPS behind and flying free in this screengrab. (Image credit: NASA TV)
13:17 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Orion completes perigee raise manoeuvre

The Orion spacecraft completed the perigee raise manoeuvre (PRM) where it fired its ICPS RL-10 engine to raise the lower point of the spacecraft’s orbit (perigee). During PRM, Orion swept its solar arrays back to make sure they don’t sustain any load. The PRM prepares Orion for “trans-lunar injection,” where the spacecraft will put itself on a path to the Moon.

Image credit: NASA TV 
13:07 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Third time's the charm

NASA finally gets it right and the Artemis 1 mission's SLS rocket lifted off successfully from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Find out everything that happened during the mission from the beginning of tanking operations at 2 AM IST to launch at 12.17 PM IST. 

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12:40 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Orion solar arrays deployed

NASA said it deployed all four solar arrays on the Orion spacecraft. These will provide the power that Orion requires to leave the lunar orbit and make its way back to Earth. 

12:29 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Orion and ICPS separate from core stage

Eight minutes into flight, the SLS rocket’s core stage main engines cut off successfully. Then, the Orion spacecraftand the upper stage (interim cryogenic propulsion stage) separated from the core stage.

12:22 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Artemis 1 lifts off

The Artemis 1 mission’s SLS rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre at 12.17 PM IST (1.47 AM EST) on November 16. The successful launch came at the end of a series of technical issues faced by the launch team. All stages of the rocket began using internal power at 12.16 before the rocket’s engines fired for launch.

Image credit: NASA TV / YouTube screenshot
12:07 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Final countdown to begin

NASA’s launch team confirmed that it is ready for launch and the launch director completed the final poll, clearing the way for launch. The launch director gave a “go” to resume the countdown and launch the Artemis 1 mission. The mission is now scheduled to launch at 1.47 AM EST. (12.18 PM IST)

11:52 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Launch team studying new issue

The launch team is studying a new issue with the caulk (sealant between the Orion spacecraft and the panels that come off to reveal solar panels. The launch team observed that this caulk is loose and that it could potentially come off.

This is the same issue that was earlier discovered after the Artemis 1 stack weathered Hurricane Nicole. But the mission management team concluded that this presents no additional risk. According to the engineers, the sealant is a loose and pliable material that is unlikely to cause much damage in case it does come off during launch. While NASA is stil yet to confirm exactly when the mission will launch, it said the launch will happen no earlier than 12.15 PM IST. (1.45 AM EST) 

11:15 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Range completes maintenance work, awaiting tests

The Eastern Range confirmed to the launch director that their work on the bad ethernet switch is complete. They are now going to conduct “open loop” tests, which will test the range’s ability to send a destruct signal to the rocket in the case that the rocket goes off-course, endangering the public.

11:09 (IST)16 Nov 2022
The promise of a new space age

Read this explained article to understand why the Artemis program promises to herald in a new space age. 

11:04 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Launch potentially delayed

A U.S. Space Force Eastern Range officer reported to NASA’s launch director that the faulty ethernet switch that they came across has been dealt with. This malfunctioning system stopped engineers from receiving data from a radar site that was critical to the mission’s flight termination system. At this point, it is unlikely that the mission will launch at 11.34 IST but NASA is yet to confirm how much of a delay should be expected. The launch countdown has been held at T (minus) 10 minutes for a pre-planned hold. 



10:31 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Upper stage in liquid hydrogen fast-fill

The upper stage is currently in liquid hydrogen fast-fill and is currently at 58 per cent filled. The core stage, in the meanwhile, is in liquid hydrogen replenish mode. Both core stage and upper stage liquid oxygen tanks are in stable replenish mode. Range is currently working on fixing the issue with ethernet equipment.Image credit: NASA TV / YouTube screenshot

10:12 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Core stage liquid hydrogen tank being topped

The core stage’s liquid hydrogen is once again back in replenish mode after the leak was fixed. The Range safety officer reported to the test director that the problem they flagged earlier was due to a bad ethernet switch. The team is currently working on changing out the switch and “reverifying” it. According to launch control, this work should take around 70 minutes.

09:57 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Range Flight Safety flags new issue after leak fixed

NASA’s Range Flight Safety team has informed the launch director that one of their assets required for launch is down. Meanwhile, the liquid hydrogen replenish valve has been repaired and flow to the core stage’s liquid hydrogen tank has resumed. The team is concurrently working on configuring the upper stage to resume its fuelling.

09:47 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Discussion about engine bleed

Since the liquid hydrogen tank was put into stop-flow due to the leak, it also stopped the 90-minute liquid hydrogen engine bleed. After discussions, NASA teams have come to the conclusion that only a 45-minute bleed is required at this point and said that continuing the bleed from now would be enough to meet launch requirements.

The core stage lost some liquid hydrogen due to boil-off when it was put into stop-flow mode due to the leak. (Image credit: NASA TV / YouTube screenshot) 
09:31 (IST)16 Nov 2022
Red crew fixes leak

The red crew has completed their work tightening bolts on the leaky hydrogen valve in the mobile launcher. They have left the launchpad area. 

After multiple delays and postponements, NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis 1 mission's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on November 16. Apart from its main payload of the Orion spacecraft, the mission will also carry various tiny "CubeSats," each of which has various instruments designed for science investigations and experiments. NASA teams have decided to go ahead with the mission despite the damage caused by tropical storm Nicole.

