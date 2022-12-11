Artemis 1 Splashdown Live Updates: Orion to land in Pacific Ocean today

NASA’s Artemis 1 Splashdown Today Live Updates: The Artemis 1 mission’s Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down off the Baja coast near Guadalupe island in the Pacific Ocean at 12.39 PM EST (11.09 PM IST) on December 11. NASA launched the mission from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12.17 PM IST on November 16.

Just before Orion enters Earth’s atmosphere, its crew module will separate from the service module. The service module will burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere during reentry. After the service module separates, Orion will perform a new “skip entry” technique that is designed to help the spacecraft accurately splash down at the landing site. According to NASA, this is the first time that a human-rated spacecraft is performing this reentry manoeuvre.

For its skip entry, Orion will dip into the upper part of the atmosphere and use the friction and lift to “skip” out of the atmosphere. After skipping once, it will enter the atmosphere once again for its final descent.

Orion will enter Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of over 40,000 kilometres per hour. The atmosphere will slow down the spacecraft to about 523 kilometres. At an altitude of about 8 kilometres above the Earth’s surface, the spacecraft will begin its parachute deployment. NASA’s livestream of the event will start at 9.30 PM IST. You can watch it below.