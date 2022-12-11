scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Live now

Artemis 1 Splashdown Live Updates: Orion to land in Pacific Ocean today

NASA's Artemis 1 Landing Live Updates: Get live updates as the Orion spacecraft lands in the Pacific Ocean.

By: Science Desk
New Delhi | December 11, 2022 7:34:57 pm
NASA | Artemis 1 | Artemis 1 SplashdownArtemis 1 Live Updates: The Orion spacecraft will perform a "skip entry" maneuver during reenty. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA’s Artemis 1 Splashdown Today Live Updates: The Artemis 1 mission’s Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down off the Baja coast near Guadalupe island in the Pacific Ocean at 12.39 PM EST (11.09 PM IST) on December 11. NASA launched the mission from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12.17 PM IST on November 16.

Just before Orion enters Earth’s atmosphere, its crew module will separate from the service module. The service module will burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere during reentry. After the service module separates, Orion will perform a new “skip entry” technique that is designed to help the spacecraft accurately splash down at the landing site. According to NASA, this is the first time that a human-rated spacecraft is performing this reentry manoeuvre.

Also read |NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to land on Earth today: How to watch live

For its skip entry, Orion will dip into the upper part of the atmosphere and use the friction and lift to “skip” out of the atmosphere. After skipping once, it will enter the atmosphere once again for its final descent.

Orion will enter Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of over 40,000 kilometres per hour. The atmosphere will slow down the spacecraft to about 523 kilometres. At an altitude of about 8 kilometres above the Earth’s surface, the spacecraft will begin its parachute deployment. NASA’s livestream of the event will start at 9.30 PM IST. You can watch it below.

Live Blog

NASA's Artemis 1 mission live updates: Orion will splash down in the Pacific Ocean at 11.09 PM IST on December 11.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission, which launched on November 16, is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at 11.09 PM. The Orion spacecraft will perform a special "skip entry" manoeuvre in a first for a human-rated spacecraft.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:34:57 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close