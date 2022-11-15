NASA’s Artemis 1 launch on November 16: India time, how to watch live, and what to expect

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission managers have given the “go” for the mission to be launched on November 16. The mission’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are now scheduled to launch from Launchpad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST). Here is how you can watch live coverage of the event and what you can expect.

How to stream the Artemis 1 launch

NASA will begin streaming tanking operations for the Artemis 1 mission at 3.30 PM EST on November 15 (2 AM IST on November 16). You can watch the launch through NASA’s website, the official app or through the YouTube link below.

NASA Artemis 1 launch schedule

Here is what you can expect in the run-up to the launch of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. L- (pronounced L minus) refers to the hours and minutes remaining till the scheduled launch time. T- (pronounced T minus) refers to the time remaining in the official countdown clock. During planned countdown holds, the L minus countdown goes on while the T minus countdown is frozen.

L-15 hours to L-10 hours and 40 minutes

At this point, all non-essential personnel will leave the launch complex. Mission engineers will activate the ground launch sequencer, which will initiate the launch countdown.

L-10 hours and 40 minutes to L-8 hours

At L-10 hours, NASA plans to have a 3.5-hour built-in countdown hold. During this time, the launch team will conduct a weather and tanking briefing to decide if they are “go” or “no-go” to begin tanking the rocket. If they decide to begin tanking operations, they will begin with the chill down of the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen lines to the core stage starting at around L-9 hours and 15 minutes.

L-8 hours to L-5 hours

After successfully chilling down the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen lines, engineers will begin slow fill of the core stage with both propellants. After slow-filling the core stage for some time, they will begin fast-filling it. Then, they will kick-start the engine bleed process. This is the stage at which the first attempt to launch the mission had to be scrubbed due to an issue with the engine bleed.

After the tanks are filled, Artemis engineers will begin “topping and replenishing” both liquid hydrogen and oxygen to compensate for what would be lost to evaporation.

L-5 hours to L-50 minutes

By around L-5 hours the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks of the core stage will be filled but engineers will continue to “replenish” the tanks until launch. At L-5 hours, engineers will begin chilling down the hydrogen and oxygen line for the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), which is the most powerful rocket ever developed.

They will repeat the same process for ICPS as they did for the core stage and then, they will go into topping and replenishing at around L-3 hours and 20 minutes. At around L-2 hours and 50 minutes, the mission control centre will verify telemetry data from the SLS rocket, ahead of the director’s briefing.

L-50 minutes to L-15 minutes and holding

At L-50 minutes, NASA’s Artemis 1 launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson will conduct the last briefing. There will be another scheduled countdown hold at L-40 minutes, this time for 30 minutes. The launch director will then poll all the teams for L-15 minutes to ensure that they are “go” for the launch.

T-10 minutes and counting

At T-10 minutes, the ground launch sequencer will initiate the terminal countdown. All systems will switch to internal power as NASA will stop replenishing the various pressurised tanks. The RS-25 engines of the core stage are scheduled to start at T-6.36 seconds, followed by launch.