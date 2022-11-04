NASA’s Artemis 1 launch now set for November 14

NASA’s Artemis 1 launch- part of its ambitious Artemis lunar missions- is now set for November 14. The date announcement comes after two failed launch attempts. In a press statement, NASA said that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I flight test will start rolling out launch pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of launch. This will be a 69-minute launch window starting at 12:07 am EST on November 14.

The journey for the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to the launch pad has already begun. Once the Moon rocket is outside of the VAB high-bay doors, it will make a planned pause allowing the team to reposition the crew access arm on the mobile launcher before continuing to the launch pad, according to the press statement.

The journey to launchpad is expected to take between eight to 12 hours, it adds. The US space agency will provide an update once the rocket has arrived at the pad.