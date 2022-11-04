scorecardresearch
NASA’s Artemis 1 launch now set for November 14

NASA's Artemis 1 launch- part of its ambitious Artemis lunar missions- is now set for November 14. The date announcement comes after two failed launch attempts.

NASA, NASA Artemis 1, Artemis 1 mission, Artemis 1 launch date, NASA Moon rocket date, NASA rocket dateIn this file photo, NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon stands on Launch Pad 39B after the scheduled morning launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, August 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Image source: AP)

NASA’s Artemis 1 launch- part of its ambitious Artemis lunar missions- is now set for November 14. The date announcement comes after two failed launch attempts. In a press statement, NASA said that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I flight test will start rolling out launch pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of launch. This will be a 69-minute launch window starting at 12:07 am EST on November 14.

The journey for the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to the launch pad has already begun. Once the Moon rocket is outside of the VAB high-bay doors, it will make a planned pause allowing the team to reposition the crew access arm on the mobile launcher before continuing to the launch pad, according to the press statement.

Read more |NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted due to malfunctioning engine: What went wrong

The journey to launchpad is expected to take between eight to 12 hours, it adds. The US space agency will provide an update once the rocket has arrived at the pad.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:02:04 am
