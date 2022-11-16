NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: Tanking operations commence

NASA Artemis-I Launch Live at 11:34 AM: NASA engineers have cleared the Artemis 1 mission for launch on November 16. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is now scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. NASA began tanking operations for the mission after the launch director gave the “go.”
The Artemis 1 mission was earlier scheduled to launch on November 14 but it had to be postponed because of tropical storm Nicole. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were left at the launch complex to weather the storm and suffered slight damage due to it. According to NASA, some caulk (sealant) on Orion’s launch abort system came loose during the storm. Also, an electrical connector on the hydrogen umbilical cord might need replacement as engineers are receiving inconsistent data from it.
Coverage of tanking operations will begin at 3.30 PM ET on November 15 (2 AM IST on November 16). Meanwhile, the launch broadcast will begin at 10.30 PM ET on November 16 (9 AM IST on November 16). You can watch the entire event through the link below. Here is what you can expect in the run-up to the launch.
The space agency’s previous attempts to launch the Artemis 1 mission had to be cancelled due to various issues with the new rocket and spacecraft. The first launch attempt had to be scrubbed due to an engine bleed issue with one of the core stage’s RS-25 engines, while the second launch attempt had to be scrubbed because of a hydrogen leak.
The SLS rocket is in the middle of cryogenic tanking after the launch director gave the “go” for tanking operations. NASA teams have completed chilling down the line for liquid oxygen and are now chilling down the line for liquid hydrogen. They do this so that the lines are suddenly put into thermal shock when the propellants start flowing through them.
Due to this, “several feet of caulk” (sealant) got delaminated at the location where the Orion spacecraft’s launch abort system meets its crew module adapter. In parallel with launch operations, engineers will analyse and assess the risk of this caulk coming loose during the launch.
NASA is also contending with another issue that was not caused by the tropical storm. According to the space agency, there is also a problem with an electrical connector on the hydrogen “tail service mast umbilical” on the ground-site plate. Engineers have been receiving inconsistent data through the connector despite replacing the cable to it last week. It will not serve as an impediment to the launch since engineers have redundant data sources, but they will still remove and replace a component of the connector.
NASA says that the Artemis 1 mission management team reviewed the status of operations and gave the “go” to begin tanking operations. At the moment, weather conditions are 80 per cent favourable for the two-hour launch window which opens at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. The biggest weather concern right now is the potential for thick clouds.
Teams will soon begin loading the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, starting with the core stage before moving on to the interim cryogenic propulsion stage. Click here to read more about what will happen during each stage of the mission countdown.