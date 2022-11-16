NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: Tanking operations commence

NASA Artemis-1 Launch Today Live Updates: The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are being rolled out of the space agency's Vehicle Assembly Building in this image from August 16, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

NASA Artemis-I Launch Live at 11:34 AM: NASA engineers have cleared the Artemis 1 mission for launch on November 16. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is now scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. NASA began tanking operations for the mission after the launch director gave the “go.”

The Artemis 1 mission was earlier scheduled to launch on November 14 but it had to be postponed because of tropical storm Nicole. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were left at the launch complex to weather the storm and suffered slight damage due to it. According to NASA, some caulk (sealant) on Orion’s launch abort system came loose during the storm. Also, an electrical connector on the hydrogen umbilical cord might need replacement as engineers are receiving inconsistent data from it.

Coverage of tanking operations will begin at 3.30 PM ET on November 15 (2 AM IST on November 16). Meanwhile, the launch broadcast will begin at 10.30 PM ET on November 16 (9 AM IST on November 16). You can watch the entire event through the link below. Here is what you can expect in the run-up to the launch.

The space agency’s previous attempts to launch the Artemis 1 mission had to be cancelled due to various issues with the new rocket and spacecraft. The first launch attempt had to be scrubbed due to an engine bleed issue with one of the core stage’s RS-25 engines, while the second launch attempt had to be scrubbed because of a hydrogen leak.