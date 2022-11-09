NASA delays Artemis 1 launch again, this time due to tropical storm Nicole

After multiple aborted launch attempts, NASA’s Artemis 1 mission was scheduled to launch on November 14. But now, the space agency has delayed the launch attempt to November 16 because of tropical Storm Nicole. The SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft will remain secured at the launchpad during the storm.

NASA is now targeting the Artemis 1 launch to happen during a two-hour window that opens at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. If all goes according to plan, the Artemis 1 mission should splashdown on Friday, December 11. The space agency is also maintaining a backup launch opportunity on Saturday, November 19.

Preparing Artemis 1’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft for the storm

According to NASA, the SLS rocket can withstand winds of up to 136 kilometres per hour (74.4 knots). The winds at the launchpad should not exceed this limit according to current weather forecasts. The rocket is also designed to endure heavy rains and all the Orion spacecraft’s hatches have been secured to make sure water doesn’t enter.

NASA teams have powered down the Orion spacecraft, and SLS’s core stage, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, and boosters. Apart from this, engineers installed a hard cover over the launch abort system window and also retracted and secured the crew access arm of the mobile launcher.

“NASA is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and has decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, Nov. 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed. Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm,” said the agency in a statement.

Nicole at the Kennedy Space Center

Nicole, which began as a tropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic, is expected to reach hurricane strength according to a New York Times report. The Kennedy Space Center, from where the Artemis 1 mission will launch, is currently on a HURCON III status, meaning that NASA teams are securing facilities, property and equipment at the centre.

The space center will soon release all non-essential personnel. But NASA’s “ride-out” team will remain on standby at a safe location at Kennedy to monitor the conditions of the storm and its effects on the Artemis 1 mission’s flight hardware.