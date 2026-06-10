NASA announces all-male crew for Artemis III Moon mission, faces backlash

Nasa’s announcement of the four astronauts for Artemis III sparked online criticism after space enthusiasts noted that no women were chosen for the mission, despite the American space agency’s recent push for greater representation in human spaceflight.

Nasa’s Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, and Andrew Douglas, along with European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, have been selected for the Artemis III mission, a critical phase in the agency’s plans to return humans to the Moon.

Several users argued that Artemis II had inspired a new generation of women interested in science and space exploration. They also pointed to the presence of astronaut Christina Koch in the Artemis II mission, who became the first woman to orbit the Moon.