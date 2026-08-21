NASA abandons plan to boost Swift telescope after rescue mission fails

NASA's Swift Boost mission has launched to extend the operational life of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. (Image: Nasa)

NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory is set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere later this year after a private mission to rescue the ageing space telescope failed.

The $30 million Swift Boost mission was contracted to Arizona-based aerospace startup Katalyst Space in 2025. Its rescue spacecraft, LINK, launched on July 3 to rendezvous with Swift and boost it into a higher orbit. However, the mission ran into problems after launch.

In late July, electrical issues affected two systems responsible for controlling LINK’s orientation, causing the spacecraft to begin spinning uncontrollably. NASA announced on August 19 that the original rescue objective would no longer be pursued.

“This is not the outcome we were working toward, but it does not change why this mission was worth attempting,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement.