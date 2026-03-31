Mystery deepens: could a second Sphinx lie beneath Giza?

Fresh claims from researchers have reignited one of Egypt’s most enduring mysteries, with new evidence pointing to the possible existence of a second Sphinx buried beneath the sands of the Giza Plateau.

The idea is not entirely new. For years, historians have debated whether the famous Great Sphinx of Giza once had a counterpart. Now, a combination of ancient carvings and modern scanning technology is bringing the theory back into focus.

At the centre of the discussion is the Dream Stele, a stone slab placed between the paws of the Great Sphinx during the reign of Thutmose IV around 1401 BC. The figure appears to depict two sphinx-like forms, prompting some scholars to speculate that it might be more than symbolic.

The stele has traditionally been seen as a form of political and religious communication, emphasising the ruler’s power. However, some now argue that it could also hint at the layout of monuments in the area.

Modern scans point to a buried structure

Italian researcher Filippo Biondi has claimed that recent satellite radar scans suggest a large structure hidden beneath a mound on the plateau. According to him, the data shows patterns resembling shafts and passageways similar to those identified beneath the known Sphinx.

“We are finding precise geometrical correlation, 100 per cent of correlation, in this symmetry,” he said in a podcast interview. “We are very confident to announce this… we have a confidence about 80 per cent.”

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Biondi explained that by drawing geometric lines from the pyramids to the existing Sphinx, his team identified a mirrored point on the opposite side of the plateau. This location aligns with a mound of hardened sand, which he believes could be concealing another monument.

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Beyond the possibility of a second Sphinx, the scans may point to something even larger beneath the surface.

“Down underneath the Giza Plateau, there is something very huge that we are measuring,” Biondi said. “There is an underground megastructure.”

The technology used in the study is said to detect subtle ground variations, allowing researchers to map structures below the surface. Early interpretations suggest vertical shafts and horizontal tunnels, forming what could be a complex underground system.

Biondi noted that similar features have been observed beneath the Great Sphinx, and the patterns now seen at the new site show what he described as “incredible symmetry” between the two.

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Scepticism remains among experts

Not everyone is convinced. The idea of the existence of another Sphinx has been discussed before, including by Egyptology professor Bassam El Shammaa, who speculates that the texts might be talking about another monument.

But the matter has been denied many times by former Egyptian antiquities minister Zahi Hawass, who explains that the place has been well explored with no evidence of another Sphinx.

Even Biondi acknowledged that more work is needed before any firm conclusions can be drawn. “We have to study this more carefully,” he said. “It makes sense to compare the elevations, but we are still analysing the data.”

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Researchers are preparing for further on-site investigations to better understand the mound and the structures beneath it.

“For the second Sphinx, it is important to go in situ with geologists and carefully study the mound,” Biondi said. “We are very confident that it is not bedrock…. the sand has been solidified.”

The team has also outlined plans to explore shafts that may provide access to deeper underground sections.

“Probably the second Sphinx is under that small mountain,” Biondi added. “Because it is high, about 108 ft above the background.”

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For the time being, however, the idea of a hidden second Sphinx remains unproven. Nevertheless, should it be verified, it could significantly alter the understanding of ancient Egyptian civilisation and the monuments of Giza, indicating that the story of the Sphinx could be far more complex than previously thought.