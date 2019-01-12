Elon Musk’s SpaceX is said to plan cutting about 10% of workforce

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp plans to cut about 10 per cent of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advertising

The company cited the need to be leaner to keep delivering for customers and develop spacecraft and space-based internet. Representatives for SpaceX didn’t return calls or emails seeking comment.

SpaceX launched its first rocket of 2019 early Friday. It has a busy year ahead, with a critical demonstration flight scheduled for February for its Crew Dragon spacecraft that will eventually carry American astronauts to the International Space Station.

Last week, SpaceX disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had sold $273 million in equity as part of plans to raise a total of $500 million. The Wall Street Journal reported in December that the rocket company was planning to raise the funds at a $30.5 billion valuation. The Los Angeles Times reported the job cuts earlier Friday.