Eye in the Sky

AS the sun went down, the expansive open field on the outskirts of Umbroli village, located ahead of Panvel in Thane, Mumbai, witnessed a flurry of activities. Research students Virendra Yadav, 30, and Chintamani Pai, 32, who have formed Space Geeks Mumbai with their friend Ankush Bhaskar, 31, put up two telescopes of five and eight inches in diameter each.

As the duo prepared for the night ahead — which was spent gazing stars — a group of space enthusiasts were busy putting up tents, laying out mats and sleeping bags in the field. Some others alternately kept looking at their phones and the sky above them. “We have an app called the International Space Station (ISS) Detector that tells us when and where the ISS is going to be passing over us. According to this, the ISS will pass over us at 7:33 pm and we should spot it with the naked eye,” said Yadav. Minutes later, they watched in awe as the ISS passed by at a speed of 28,000 kmph.

The winter sky is clearer compared to other months of the year. Still, the group had to travel away from the city — free of pollution — in order to enjoy clear skies. Pointing upward with powerful green lasers, Pai said, “First, I look at Mars and then I figure out the location of other planets. Once you have roughly two planets in your sight, you will know where the plane of the solar system lies. The orbits of the planets are all more or less in the

same plane.”

The session began with a presentation about astronomy followed by observation of planets like Saturn and Mars; a few star clusters, lunar craters, nebulae and the Andromeda galaxy. The group also learnt to identify prominent constellations in the sky such as Cassiopeia, Perseus, Orion, and Ursa Major. As the evening progressed, the participants watch meteors pass by. Saturn and its rings became visible through the telescope. The session ended in the wee hours, soon after the group spotted Venus. In December, Space Geeks Mumbai held a camp to view Geminid meteor showers.

Bhaskar, Yadav and Pai finished their MSc in Physics from Mumbai University in 2010. For almost a decade, they have been doing sky observations together. They even jointly studied the solar eclipse in India and China in 2009. “One team covered it from Varanasi in India and the other from Shanghai, China. For this, we created an instrument with which we could study the atmosphere of the sun,” said Pai. While Bhaskar is pursuing his post-doctorate studies at NASA in the US, Yadav finished his PhD on the ionosphere from the Indian Institute of Geo-Magnetism. Pai is pursuing his PhD in the field of magnetic nanoparticles from Mumbai University.

The founders of Space Geeks Mumbai believe that it’s researchers’ duty to share their research. “We have held talks in pubs and corporate buildings,” Pai added. The group plans to hold larger sessions in remote areas of the country.

“The spread of misinformation in social media poses the biggest challenge for us and we feel it is our duty to rectify that,” Yadav added. During the off-season, the group continues to hold talks related astronomy. In the last week of February, they have stargazing sessions planned in Jaisalmer and Wayanad, among others, apart from holding more talks by eminent researchers in Mumbai. “We hope to launch our own satellite one day but cannot reveal too many details as of now,” said Pai.