Moon will be visible during the day till August 4: Here’s what will happen

Wednesday, August 01, 2018
The Moon will now be visible over India's skies in the daytime. This will last until August 4, when the Moon will set at 12pm.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2018 4:31:58 pm
The Moon will be visible during the daytime this week. This is a part of the Moon’s waning gibbous phase, following the total lunar eclipse and the blood moon witnessed on July 27. Till August 4, people will be able to view the Moon for a few hours following sunrise, though the Moon will set as the morning progresses. This process has been visible from the start of the week.

According to EarthSky.org, the Moon is undergoing a waning gibbous phase, as it resumes getting closer to the Earth in its orbit. While the Moon, the Earth and the Sun were positioned in a straight line during the total lunar eclipse, the Moon and the Sun have realigned since. This has changed, due to the delay in the time of the moonrise and moonset, experienced with the changing position of the Moon relative to the Earth. During this phase, the Moon will rise late into the night, while it will set early in the morning.

Viewers in India will find the Moon rise after 11 pm IST, while the moonset is expected between 9 am and 12 pm on these days. Therefore, over the days leading up to August 4, during sunrise, the Moon will appear to the Earth’s west.

The best visibility of the Earth’s natural satellite will be in the presence of a blue sky, i.e., a clear sky, or one with minimal cloud cover. It is also worth noting that more than half of the Moon will remain visible, as it is retreating from the full moon phase, having been at full moon on July 27, the night of the blood moon.

In this phase, the Moon is referred to as ‘children’s moon’. This terminology comes from the belief that the setting Moon will be more clearly visible to children, as their eyes will be more receptive to its fading colour.

Following August 4, the Moon will move closer to the Earth, and further away from the Earth-Sun axis. Also, the Moon will progress towards New moon, which will be attained on August 11. Following this event, stargazers will need to wait for the Perseid meteor shower, that take place later in the month.

