Mission Gaganyaan: From idli to egg rolls, here’s the food that astronauts will get

Food items prepared for the Indian space astronauts by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore. (Photo: ANI) Food items prepared for the Indian space astronauts by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore. (Photo: ANI)

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to send astronauts to space under its ‘Gaganyaan’ mission by December 2021, the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has prepared special food and liquid packages for them.

According to an ANI tweet, the menu for the astronauts includes egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, moong dal halwa and veg pulao. The ministry has also arranged special containers for water and juices to help astronauts drink liquids in space along with food heaters.

To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan. https://t.co/TWCaEMjYL7 pic.twitter.com/Ar6C1vXwRA — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

According to the space agency, India will meet its target of sending a man to space by December 2021. The Gaganyaan is a crewed orbital spacecraft that is expected to carry three astronauts into space for at least seven days. The project was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2018 Independence Day speech.

The spacecraft is likely to consist of an Orbital Module which will have a service and a crew module. The mission is estimated to cost around Rs 10,000 crore. ISRO chairman informed that they have identified four astronauts and their training will commence in Russia from the third week of January in 2020.

