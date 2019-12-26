Missed the final solar eclipse of 2019? Get ready to witness next year’s ring of fire

Crowds at the Durbar Hall in Kochi to watch the Annular Solar eclipse of 2019. (Image: Gokul Nair) Crowds at the Durbar Hall in Kochi to watch the Annular Solar eclipse of 2019. (Image: Gokul Nair)

India today witnessed the final solar eclipse of the year 2019 along with other parts of the world across the Eastern hemisphere, including Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Marina Islands, and Borneo. The eclipse was an annular one where the Moon covered the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rims visible and making a ‘ring of fire’.

The ring is visible during the time of maximum eclipse from the southern part of India while the other parts of the country could only see a partial eclipse. The eclipse began in India at 7:59 am and the annular phase started at 9:04 am. The maximum eclipse occurred at 10:47 am when the moon was closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse was over by 12:30 pm and by 1:35 pm, the Moon left the edges of the Sun, ending the partial eclipse.

In this photo below, a bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. (Image: REUTERS) In this photo below, a bird flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand December 26, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon fails to completely cover up the Sun as it does during a total eclipse because the Moon is further away from the Earth making it seem smaller to block the Sun. In 2020, there will be two solar eclipses in total out of which, the first one will be an annular eclipse.

As per dateandtime.com, the first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will fall on June 21 and it will be visible from India. The celestial event will start at 9:15 am and the full eclipse will start from 10:17 am. At 12:10 pm, it will be the maximum eclipse and parts of the world will be able to see the ring of fire again.

The event will be visible in much of Asia, Africa, Pacific and the Indian Ocean. Parts of Europe and Australia will also witness the upcoming solar eclipse in 2020. The full eclipse will end by 2:02 pm, starting the partial eclipse, which will end by 3:04 pm.

