Medieval pendant found in Essex reveals hidden Roman-era gem

A medieval pendant unearthed by a metal detector enthusiast in Essex, UK, has uncovered an unexpected connection to ancient Rome, archaeologists and official documents have revealed, providing a unique insight into how items from various periods of history were recycled throughout the ages.

The discovery was made in September 2024 on farmland in Essex, approximately 45 miles northeast of London. A local metal detectorist uncovered a small oval pendant made of silver, measuring roughly one inch in length. Experts cited by the UK’s Portable Antiquities Scheme say the jewellery dates back to between the 13th and 15th centuries, based on its design, condition, and the location where it was found.

The silver frame is engraved with mirrored Latin text that would have been used to create wax impressions. According to the artefact’s official record in the UK antiquities database, when pressed into wax, the inscription reads “SECRETVM.RICARDI”, meaning “Richard’s secret” or “Richard’s secret seal”. There is a small engraved cross accompanying the text, which is a typical symbol of Christianity in medieval Europe. It is thought that the pendant was used as a seal.

What makes the discovery especially unusual is the pendant’s red gemstone centre. Researchers told the Archaeology News website that the carved gem predates the medieval setting by more than a thousand years. The gemstone is believed to have been made during the Augustan era of the Roman Empire, possibly in the late first century BCE. It depicts a racing chariot, a scene commonly found in Roman intaglios, and could also be pressed into wax to create a raised image.

According to the Portable Antiquities Scheme, combining Roman gems with medieval metalwork was rare but not unheard of. “Gem-set seal matrices were used by both citizens and the nobility to indicate social status,” the database notes. While wealthy elites often imported finely crafted gems, people of lower status sometimes reused older Roman artefacts discovered while ploughing fields or digging land.

Archaeologists quoted by Archaeology News say the pendant highlights the lasting influence of the Roman Empire in Britain. Roman forces arrived in the first century BCE and occupied the region until the early fifth century CE, leaving behind objects that continued to circulate long after their rule ended.

Due to its age and significance, the pendant has been legally classified as a “treasure” under UK law. As a result, it is unlikely to remain with the finder. The Braintree Museum said it was in discussions to acquire the object, with the aim of placing it on public display so visitors can see how a medieval accessory concealed a much older Roman secret.