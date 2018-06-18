Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mars to come closest to Earth in 15 years on July 27: NASA

NASA has confirmed that Mars will reach its closest point to Earth in 15 years. At this location, it will fall into sight on July 27.

By: IANS | Washington | Published: June 18, 2018 7:50:20 pm
NASA, NASA Mars sighting, Mars closest point to Earth, Mars perihelic position, Mars distance from Earth, Red Planet, Mars orbit, Mars opposition, how to view Mars Star gazers could have a good view of the Red Planet next month as Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003 when it reaches opposition with the Sun in late July. (Image Source: NASA)
Related News

Star gazers could have a good view of the Red Planet next month as Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003 when it reaches opposition with the Sun in late July. This year, Mars opposition will occur on July 27, according to NASA.
During opposition, Mars is especially photogenic because it can be seen fully illuminated by the Sun as viewed from Earth.

“Since Mars and the Sun appear on opposite sides of the sky, we say that Mars is in ‘opposition’,” NASA explained.  Every 15 or 17 years, opposition occurs within a few weeks of Mars’ perihelion – the point in its orbit when it is closest to the Sun. “An opposition can occur anywhere along Mars’ orbit. When it happens while the Red Planet is closest to the Sun (called ‘perihelic opposition’), Mars is particularly close to Earth,” NASA said.

On July 27, Mars will be in perihelic opposition, Express.co.uk reported on Sunday.  But some perihelic oppositions bring Earth and Mars closer together than others, the US space agency said. The 2003 opposition was the closest approach in almost 60,000 years, it added.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now