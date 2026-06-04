Mars orbiter MAVEN goes silent for good, Nasa ending a decade-long mission

After more than 11 years studying Mars, NASA has declared the MAVEN spacecraft unrecoverable following a mysterious loss of contact, bringing one of the agency's most successful Mars missions to an end. (Image: Nasa )

Nasa has officially ended the mission of its MAVEN spacecraft after determining that the Mars orbiter is no longer recoverable following an unexpected loss of contact in late 2025.

The spacecraft, formally known as Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN), had been orbiting Mars since September 21, 2014. For more than a decade, it studied the red planet’s atmosphere and helped scientists understand how Mars transformed from a warmer, wetter world into the cold and dry planet seen today.

Contact with MAVEN was lost on December 6, 2025, during what appeared to be a routine orbit around Mars. The spacecraft disappeared behind the planet as expected, but when it emerged, Nasa’s Deep Space Network, a global network of radio antennas used to communicate with spacecraft, was unable to detect any signal.