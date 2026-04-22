NASA’s Curiosity rover detects organic molecules on Mars: ‘Building blocks of life’

Built by JPL, Curiosity rover has been moving around the Gale crater and Mount Sharp on Mars since in 2012. (Photo: NASA)

The Curiosity rover, part of NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission, has found a mix of organic molegules on Mars. This includes chemicals that are considered to be the “building blocks of life”.

Of the 21 carbon-containing molecules in the sample, seven have been detected for the first time on Mars, NASA said.

The detection has renewed the confirmation that the red planet once use to have the right chemistry to support life.

However, the scientists have no way to be sure whether these molecules were produced through biologic or geologic process.

The molecules also have now been added to a list of other compounds known to be preserved in rocks on Mars for billions of years even after being exposed to a radiation that can break these molecules down over time.