Machine learning, AI can help plan future space missions: NASA scientist

The use of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning techniques can not only help perform advanced scientific space research but also better plan future space missions, said Madhulika Guhathakurta, senior heliophysicist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

She was speaking on ‘Applied AI for Science and Exploration Enabled by Public – Private Partnerships’ organised as part of a workshop on ‘long-term study of solar activity’ during the 40th meet of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) – 2022 at IIT-Roorkee on Friday. 2022 marks the golden jubilee year of ASI.

“AI is becoming a powerful tool for not only making discoveries but it can also help create and plan future space missions. The models and AI tools have to be readily deployable both onboard space missions and also those used for predicting space weather,” said Guhathakurta.

The AI and ML are posing a grand challenge before the scientific community in studying heliophysics systems.

More than scientific institutions, it is the industries which are capable of investing in developing AI and ML tools which are then given to the scientific community for use and testing. ” The public-private partnerships are vital,” she said.

The senior NASA scientist shared that AI and ML facilitates auto correction, can track complex structures inside solar winds along with facilitating replacement of multiple filters that are fitted on payloads for observations, thus capable of contributing to reducing the mission costs.

“There are vast data sets collectively gathered by satellite and space-based observatories and it is humanly impossible to analyse these,” she remarked.