Lunar, Solar eclipses 2021 time, date: First total lunar eclipse of the year on May 26

This year, sky gazers will see two lunar and two solar eclipses. The first one will be a total lunar eclipse, which will take place on May 26, 2021. It is also called Blood Moon as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange. It should be noted that the total lunar eclipse is taking place for the first time since January 21, 2019.

One will witness a lunar eclipse during the full moon, when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays from directly reaching the Moon. A solar eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the Earth and the sun to cast a shadow on the Earth blocking the rays of Sun.

Lunar, Solar eclipses 2021 time, date

Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26, 2021

The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 will happen on May 26 and it will be visible in East Asia, Australia, Pacific and Americas. It will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Indian oceans. The eclipse will not be visible in India. This year’s first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm.

Annular Solar Eclipse on June 10, 2021

The first solar eclipse will take place after around 14 days of the lunar eclipse. On June 10, one will be able to see a solar annular eclipse. But, this will not be fully visible in India, just like the lunar eclipse. The event will begin at 01:42 PM and will last until 06:41 PM. As per Timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada.

Partial Lunar Eclipse on November 19, 2021

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on November 19, 2021. People who are based in Americas, Northern-Europe, East-Asia, Australia and Pacific will be able to witness the second lunar eclipse of 2021. A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and moon, but all three of them do not appear in a line in space and only a small part of the moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow. The event will start at 11:32 AM (IST) and will last until 17:33 am.

Total Solar Eclipse on December 4, 2021

The fourth eclipse of the year will appear on December 4. This celestial event will not be visible in India, and it will only be visible from South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, parts of the Indian Ocean and Antarctica. The total eclipse happens when the Moon completely blocks the Sun and casts a shadow over Earth.