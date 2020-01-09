Lunar eclipse on Jan 10: Facts to keep in mind, other lunar eclipses of 2020

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Date, Timings in India. (Representational Image Pixabay): Lunar Eclipse 2020: Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Date, Timings in India. (Representational Image Pixabay):

India recently witnessed an annular solar eclipse that created a ‘ring of fire’ in the sky last month and the next celestial event is already here. The first eclipse of the year 2020 will fall tomorrow on January 10, and it is going to be a lunar eclipse where the Earth will cast a shadow on the Moon when it passes directly behind the planet.

The event will be visible from India as well as from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Arctic region. Much of North America and the eastern part of South America will also see the first lunar eclipse of 2020.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are aligned in a line and the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon. The lunar eclipse of January 10 will be a “penumbral eclipse” where the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth’s shadow. A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the three bodies are imperfectly aligned and usually this eclipse is mistaken as a full moon.

Penumbral lunar eclipse timing in India

As per timeanddate.com, the January 10 lunar eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10 in India for a total of 4 hours and 5 minutes. The event will end at 2:42 am on January 11 whereas the maximum eclipse will occur at 12:42 am on January 11.

Lunar eclipses of 2020

The year 2020 will see a total of six eclipses, out of which four are going to lunar eclipses and two will be solar eclipses. The lunar eclipse of January 10 is the first celestial event of 2020 and the next lunar eclipse will occur in June. The third lunar eclipse will fall in July and November will see the fourth and final lunar eclipse of the year 2020.

All the lunar eclipses of this year are going to be the penumbral lunar eclipses just like the first one. The second lunar eclipse will fall between June 5 and June 6, 2020. The third lunar eclipse is forecasted to fall between July 4 and July 5 whereas the fourth and final lunar eclipse of 2020 will fall between November 29 and November 30.

