Lunar Eclipse on January 10: Everything about the first lunar eclipse of 2020

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How and why lunar eclipses happen; all you need to know (Representational image: Pixabay) Lunar Eclipse 2020: How and why lunar eclipses happen; all you need to know (Representational image: Pixabay)

Lunar Eclipse January 2020 Date, Timings: The first eclipse of the year 2020 is going to be a lunar eclipse where the Moon passes directly behind Earth to enter its shadow. The celestial event will fall on January 10 this week and it will be visible even from India, which also happened to witness the final solar eclipse of the year 2019 in December.

The first lunar eclipse of 2020: Places to see the eclipse

The first lunar eclipse of 2020 will be a “penumbral eclipse” where the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is generally visible from everywhere on the night side of Earth. As per time anddate.com, the January 10 lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Arctic region. Much of North America and the eastern part of South America will also see the celestial event.

Check out dates, timings and where to watch solar and lunar eclipses of 2020

Penumbral lunar eclipse timing in India

India will also witness the penumbral lunar eclipse of January 10. As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will begin at 10:37 pm on January 10 and end at 2:42 am on January 11, 2020. The maximum eclipse timing will be 12:42 am on January 11. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be around 4 hours and 5 minutes.

How does a lunar eclipse happen?

During a lunar eclipse, Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon and this happens when the Moon is passing behind Earth. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon and the three bodies are aligned– either perfectly or imperfectly.

Based on the Earth’s shadow on the Moon, there are three types of lunar eclipses (Representational image: Pixabay) Based on the Earth’s shadow on the Moon, there are three types of lunar eclipses (Representational image: Pixabay)

Types of lunar eclipse

Based on the Earth’s shadow on the Moon, there are three types of lunar eclipses– (1) total lunar eclipse, (2) partial lunar eclipse, and (3) penumbral lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, “completely” covering the Moon with its shadow. This happens when the three celestial bodies are aligned to make a line. The Moon can also turn red during a total lunar eclipse, earning it the nickname of Blood Moon.

A partial lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but covers only a part of Moon, leaving the other part visible. This happens when the three bodies are not precisely aligned.

Also read | Potentially hazardous asteroid 2019 UO to pass by Earth this week, should you worry?

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the outer part of the planet casts a faint shadow on the Moon. This happens when the three bodies are imperfectly aligned and usually this eclipse is mistaken as a full moon.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd