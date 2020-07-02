Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date, Timings in India: Everything you need to know about July 5 penumbral lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The eclipse will be visible from South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Lunar Eclipse 2020: The eclipse will be visible from South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: We will get to spectate the third lunar eclipse of 2020 on July 5. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will begin at 8:37 AM IST according to timeanddate.com and will end at 11:22 AM IST. To recall, the first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 10 followed by the second one on June 5.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, stopping the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon and casting a complete shadow over it. During this partial Lunar Eclipse, the moon will travel through the Earth’s outer penumbra before and after partially sweeping through the Earth’s inner dark umbral shadow. Lastly, during a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint.

Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020: When will it take place

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse of July 2020 will begin at 8:37 AM IST. It will be at its peak at 9:59 AM IST and will end at 11:22 AM IST.

The total duration of this lunar eclipse will be two hours 45 minutes. It will have a magnitude of -0.644 and a penumbral magnitude of 0.355.

Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020: How to watch

The eclipse will be visible from South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. This time along, it will be day time in India during the time at which the lunar eclipse will take place.

Even though the eclipse will not be visible in India due to its schedule, a number of live streams will be made available online for interested viewers.

