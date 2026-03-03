Chandra Grahan 2026 Live Stream: How to watch the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse LIVE on March 3

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 Live Stream Today: A total lunar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, March 3, in the afternoon. The celestial event will be visible in various parts of the world, including India. The “Blood Moon” lunar eclipse, where the moon takes a reddish hue as the Moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, takes place in the same week as Holi, the Indian festival of colours. This partial overlap is rare and happens once in a 100 years.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2026 LIVE: Check Timings, City-wise visiblity, how to watch

The “blood moon” total lunar eclipse is said last a total of 58 minutes, but some reports suggest it could stretch into a few hours. In India, 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST might be the best time to witness the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Timings in India: City-wise Time in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and More

A total lunar eclipse like this has a total of five phases. In the penumbral phase, the Moon will enter the Earth’s faint outer shadow, and the partial eclipse will take place once the Moon moves into the darker central shadow of the planet, also known as the umbra. It is during this phase that the moon gets a reddish hue, which is when it is termed a “Blood Moon.”

While lunar eclipses take place a few times every year, most of them are not visible in India, which is what makes this event special. You can watch the “Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse live by clicking on this link

According to Time and Date, the total lunar eclipse’s penumbral phase will start at 4:58 PM and end at 7:53 PM. However, the totality will start at 4:58 PM and end at 5:32 PM. One thing to note here is that in India, the Moon will be rising during the majority of the eclipse, meaning viewers will be able to see only the last phase.

The visible portion of the eclipse will last for just 20 minutes, with noticeable changes scheduled to take place around sunset. For those wondering, the Moon will be rising from the east side.

Also, only a handful of cities will be experiencing 100% obscuration. These include Dibrugarh, Dispur and Guwahati in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Shillong in Meghalaya. In these cities, the totality may start sometime in the afternoon and continue till the evening.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse does not need any equipment and is totally safe to watch with the naked eye. And while binoculars may help you get a better view, it is not at all necessary.